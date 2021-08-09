Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DDAIF. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

