Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Down 5%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.07 and last traded at $137.49. 101,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,573,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

