DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.59 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

