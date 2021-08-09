DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The AES by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The AES by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in The AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $24.60 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.