DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.02 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

