DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

