Decentraland 1-Day Volume Tops $127.90 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $127.90 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.91 or 0.00825251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039697 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,124,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,628,845 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

