Decentraland Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $144.78 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00814829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00103687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00039958 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,122,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,626,945 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

