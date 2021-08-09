DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $622,504.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 13% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $24.02 million and $622,504.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

