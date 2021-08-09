Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.