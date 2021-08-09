Dether (DTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,000.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 144.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Dether has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $990,682.00 and $48,000.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

