Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $176.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.67.

Aptiv stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

