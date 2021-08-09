Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $9.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARLO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

