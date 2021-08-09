Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $915.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $890.00 to $915.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $679.58 on Friday. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $676.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

