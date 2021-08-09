Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,725. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.