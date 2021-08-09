Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,210.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 191,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176,875 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 82,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Devon Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 153,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.