Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several analysts recently commented on DXT shares. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

