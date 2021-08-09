DFSocial Gaming Price Down 15.5% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $78,973.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $247.30 or 0.00538766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00045498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00142867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00147331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.56 or 1.00055521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.08 or 0.00775753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.