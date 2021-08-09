DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 328,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

