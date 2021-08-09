Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

DRNA stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

