Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,193. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.67. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

