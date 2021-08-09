DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 35,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 706,091 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

