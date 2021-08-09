Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,739 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Party City Holdco worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market cap of $769.06 million, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

