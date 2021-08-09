Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,200 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNNA opened at $10.00 on Monday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Hennessy Advisors Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

