Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $564,000 Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AudioCodes worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 13,550.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 55.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AudioCodes by 25.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 190.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

