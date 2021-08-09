Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $665,000 Stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMD stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. Psychemedics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

