Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

