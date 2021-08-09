Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,696 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NYSE BE opened at $21.68 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.