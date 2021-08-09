DinoSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.77 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003574 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $23.77 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 62% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.



DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,267,297 coins and its circulating supply is 14,503,970 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “





