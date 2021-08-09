dKargo (DKA) Trading 45.9% Higher This Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. dKargo has a total market cap of $170.34 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

