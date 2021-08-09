Doctors Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.42 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $198.15 million and $5.42 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060908 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

