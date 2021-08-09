DODO (DODO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95.26 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market cap of $150.73 million and approximately $95.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

