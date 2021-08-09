Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

