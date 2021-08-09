DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $52,387.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

