Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 opened at €76.55 ($90.06) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.73. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of $777.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.23.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.