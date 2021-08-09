Drep [new] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.57 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $2.57 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

