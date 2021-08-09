Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $977.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

