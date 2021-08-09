DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $126.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.58 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

