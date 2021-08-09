E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.12. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.