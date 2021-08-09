E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

