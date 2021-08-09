Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

