Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) versus Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Head-To-Head Survey

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 20.02 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -9.41 Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 3.68 $448.00 million $1.29 29.63

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Eargo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Eargo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

