Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 286.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.65 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,640. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

