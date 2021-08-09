easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.47 ($12.52).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

EZJ stock traded down GBX 29.80 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 820.60 ($10.72). 1,054,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 905.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

