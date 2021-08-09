Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 19th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
EVV stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.42.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
