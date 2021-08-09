Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

