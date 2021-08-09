Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 654 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 70.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,092. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

