Eaton Vance Management Invests $37,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

