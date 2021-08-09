Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

