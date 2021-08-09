Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of PWC stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

